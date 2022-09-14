PAX Global Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:PXGYF) Short Interest Update

PAX Global Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:PXGYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 221,000 shares, an increase of 46.4% from the August 15th total of 151,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

PAX Global Technology Trading Down 7.5 %

OTCMKTS:PXGYF traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.86. 9,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,881. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. PAX Global Technology has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average of $0.84.

About PAX Global Technology

PAX Global Technology Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development and sale of electronic funds transfer point-of-sale products worldwide. Its E-payment terminal products include smart E-payment solutions, smart electronic cash register solutions, unattended solutions, smart PayPhone and PayTablet solutions, and classic E-payment solutions, as well as other accessory items.

