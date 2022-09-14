PayAccept (PAYT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $30,595.00

PayAccept (PAYT) traded up 10.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. One PayAccept coin can now be bought for $0.0520 or 0.00000256 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PayAccept has traded 20.9% higher against the US dollar. PayAccept has a total market capitalization of $745,982.56 and $30,595.00 worth of PayAccept was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PayAccept’s launch date was September 4th, 2020. PayAccept’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,358,367 coins. The Reddit community for PayAccept is https://reddit.com/r/PayAccept and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PayAccept’s official Twitter account is @payaccept and its Facebook page is accessible here. PayAccept’s official website is www.payaccept.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “PayAccept aims to offer its clients access to cryptocurrency and fiat management, crypto-lending, card issuances, and risk management services.Telegram”

