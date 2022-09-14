PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Holdings Raised by Quantum Private Wealth LLC

Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,256 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 1,667 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 2,023 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PYPL. KeyCorp increased their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on PayPal from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.93.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.15. The stock had a trading volume of 354,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,013,678. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.01. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $285.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $111.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.60, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

