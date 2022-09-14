PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for about 1.2% of Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC increased its position in PayPal by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management increased its position in PayPal by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 1,667 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in PayPal by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank increased its position in PayPal by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 2,023 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on PYPL. Mizuho lowered their price target on PayPal from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on PayPal to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on PayPal to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on PayPal from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.93.

PayPal Price Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $1.29 on Wednesday, reaching $96.30. 490,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,013,678. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $285.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.01. The firm has a market cap of $111.37 billion, a PE ratio of 55.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.