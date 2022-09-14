PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) PT Raised to $45.00 at Piper Sandler

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $43.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 43.18% from the stock’s current price.

PBF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen raised their price objective on PBF Energy to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on PBF Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on PBF Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PBF Energy to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut PBF Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.08.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

PBF opened at $31.43 on Monday. PBF Energy has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $44.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.96 and a 200-day moving average of $29.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $10.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $3.22. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 55.28% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $14.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 104.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PBF Energy will post 19.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $3,754,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,003,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in PBF Energy by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 9,182 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in PBF Energy by 311.1% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 64,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 48,840 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in PBF Energy by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 182,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 6,459 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in PBF Energy by 1,942.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,182,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,341,000 after buying an additional 1,124,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in PBF Energy by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 307,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after buying an additional 16,251 shares in the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PBF Energy

(Get Rating)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

Read More

