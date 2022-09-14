PCM Fund (NYSE:PCM) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.00

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.00 and traded as low as $9.78. PCM Fund shares last traded at $9.88, with a volume of 18,493 shares trading hands.

PCM Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.99.

Get PCM Fund alerts:

PCM Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PCM Fund

PCM Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCM. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PCM Fund by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 14,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in PCM Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in PCM Fund by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 17,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PCM Fund by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 139,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PCM Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCM Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.