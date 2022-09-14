PCM Fund (NYSE:PCM) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.00

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.00 and traded as low as $9.78. PCM Fund shares last traded at $9.88, with a volume of 18,493 shares trading hands.
PCM Fund Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.99.
PCM Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.00%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PCM Fund
PCM Fund Company Profile
PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.
