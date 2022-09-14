Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) Short Interest Up 45.4% in August

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 129,400 shares, a growth of 45.4% from the August 15th total of 89,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 866,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.5 %

PTPI traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.65. The company had a trading volume of 94,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,592. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.96. The company has a market cap of $13.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.75. Petros Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Petros Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Petros Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 53,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Petros Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on men's health therapeutics. The company engages in the commercialization and development of Stendra, an PDE-5 inhibitor prescription medication for the treatment of erectile dysfunction (ED). It also develops and commercializes H100, a patented topical formulation candidate for the treatment of acute Peyronie's disease.

