Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Receives C$18.57 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$18.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.25 to C$19.50 in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Peyto Exploration & Development Price Performance

Shares of PEY stock opened at C$11.87 on Wednesday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1-year low of C$8.02 and a 1-year high of C$17.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$12.64 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.11. The company has a market cap of C$2.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.00, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Insider Transactions at Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

In other news, Senior Officer Scott Robinson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.65, for a total value of C$93,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,170 shares in the company, valued at C$5,955,130.50. In other news, Senior Officer Darren Gee sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.05, for a total value of C$287,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,309 shares in the company, valued at C$2,744,532.45. Also, Senior Officer Scott Robinson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.65, for a total value of C$93,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 511,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,955,130.50. Insiders sold a total of 142,121 shares of company stock worth $1,802,634 over the last three months.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

