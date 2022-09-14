Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Pharvaris Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of PHVS stock opened at $9.07 on Wednesday. Pharvaris has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The company has a market cap of $288.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of -0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Pharvaris from $48.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Pharvaris from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Pharvaris from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “mkt outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Pharvaris from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Pharvaris from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pharvaris has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Institutional Trading of Pharvaris

Pharvaris Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pharvaris stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Pharvaris ( NASDAQ:PHVS Get Rating ) by 1,054.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,272 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Pharvaris were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

