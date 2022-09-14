Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Pharvaris Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of PHVS stock opened at $9.07 on Wednesday. Pharvaris has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The company has a market cap of $288.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of -0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.05.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Pharvaris from $48.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Pharvaris from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Pharvaris from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “mkt outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Pharvaris from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Pharvaris from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pharvaris has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.60.
Institutional Trading of Pharvaris
Pharvaris Company Profile
Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pharvaris (PHVS)
- These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
- Is Five Below Trying to Punch Too High?
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Pharvaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharvaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.