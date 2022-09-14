Phocas Financial Corp. Cuts Stock Holdings in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Phocas Financial Corp. trimmed its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,876 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. owned 0.35% of BJ’s Restaurants worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BJRI. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $1,569,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $363,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $439,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 419,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,879,000 after acquiring an additional 44,561 shares during the period. 95.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Benchmark cut their target price on BJ’s Restaurants to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.09.

BJRI traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $26.83. 1,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,873. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.55. The firm has a market cap of $629.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.45 and a beta of 1.83. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $20.15 and a one year high of $47.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.22). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $329.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 19, 2022, it operated 213 restaurants in 29 states. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

