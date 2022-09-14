Phocas Financial Corp. Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEAK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Capital One Financial began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.42.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Down 1.2 %

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of PEAK stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.47. The company had a trading volume of 16,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,020,977. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.94 and a 200 day moving average of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.78. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.23 and a 1-year high of $36.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is presently 292.69%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

