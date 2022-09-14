Phocas Financial Corp. Sells 1,200 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Phocas Financial Corp. lowered its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 8.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 37.5% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 7,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 29.6% in the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 16,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,697,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,822,000 after purchasing an additional 19,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,028,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,187,000 after purchasing an additional 489,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ELS stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.15. 1,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,300. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.57 and a 1 year high of $88.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 47.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.61.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $365.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.29 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Colliers Securities set a $92.00 price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $89.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.67.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

