Phocas Financial Corp. Sells 1,790 Shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Phocas Financial Corp. reduced its stake in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $5,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ASIX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in AdvanSix in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of AdvanSix by 1.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in AdvanSix by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in AdvanSix in the 1st quarter worth about $5,317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASIX. StockNews.com raised shares of AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of AdvanSix from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

AdvanSix Price Performance

NYSE ASIX traded down $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,990. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.84 and a 200 day moving average of $42.33. AdvanSix Inc. has a one year low of $30.86 and a one year high of $57.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $956.16 million, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $583.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.50 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 30.85% and a net margin of 10.13%. Analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AdvanSix Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This is a positive change from AdvanSix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $38,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,418,761.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About AdvanSix

(Get Rating)

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.