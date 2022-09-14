Phocas Financial Corp. Sells 5,320 Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Phocas Financial Corp. lessened its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,608 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,320 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 6,585 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,078,399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,061,000 after purchasing an additional 44,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MOD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Price Performance

In related news, Director Larry Oscar Moore sold 16,700 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $261,689.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,320.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MOD traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.86. 2,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,654. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.13 and its 200-day moving average is $11.08. Modine Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $7.67 and a 52-week high of $17.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $772.32 million, a PE ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.26.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

