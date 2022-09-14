Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.44-$0.52 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $205.00 million-$215.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $214.53 million.

Photronics Stock Performance

PLAB stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.71. The stock had a trading volume of 13,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,796. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.73. Photronics has a 52 week low of $12.18 and a 52 week high of $25.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Photronics had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $219.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Photronics will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLAB. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Photronics from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com raised Photronics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson cut their price target on Photronics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Photronics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

In related news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,561.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Photronics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLAB. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Photronics during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 11,313 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,805,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $166,400,000 after purchasing an additional 78,778 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

