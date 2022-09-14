PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) Price Down 16.2% Over Last 7 Days

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Over the last seven days, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a market cap of $666,700.97 and approximately $12,330.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0451 or 0.00000228 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005042 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,823.27 or 0.99996751 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005046 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,927.49 or 1.00522443 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00057479 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012672 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005449 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00065106 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005041 BTC.

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Coin Profile

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CRYPTO:DOUGH) is a coin. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 87,161,996 coins and its circulating supply is 14,782,646 coins. The Reddit community for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is https://reddit.com/r/PieDAO. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official Twitter account is @PieDAO_DeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is www.piedao.org. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official message board is medium.com/piedao.

Buying and Selling PieDAO DOUGH v2

According to CryptoCompare, “DOUGH is the PieDAO governance token. Owning DOUGH makes you a member of PieDAO. Holders are capable of participating in the DAO’s governance votes and proposing votes of their own. PieDAO is entering the next phase of its mission to democratize the access to wealth allocation strategies by migrating the currently non-transferable token (DOUGHv1) to a transferable one (DOUGHv2).To further develop the community and to incentivize early adopters through the liquidity mining program the community believes the time is right to start the migration of DOUGH to DOUGH v2. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PieDAO DOUGH v2 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PieDAO DOUGH v2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

