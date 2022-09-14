Plian Hits Market Cap of $4.08 Million (PI)

Plian (PI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One Plian coin can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. Plian has a total market cap of $4.08 million and $16,669.00 worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Plian has traded down 5.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004940 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,250.30 or 0.99997705 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005003 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,254.09 or 1.00016447 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00060619 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012406 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005464 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00065417 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004937 BTC.

About Plian

PI is a coin. It was first traded on March 29th, 2019. Plian’s total supply is 1,561,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 914,103,450 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Plian

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is a native multi-chain system supporting EVM with original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It aims to make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Plian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Plian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

