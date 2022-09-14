PointPay Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $9.63 Million (PXP)

PointPay (PXP) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 14th. One PointPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0213 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular exchanges. PointPay has a total market capitalization of $9.63 million and approximately $3.29 million worth of PointPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PointPay has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 505.1% against the dollar and now trades at $598.94 or 0.02994231 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005000 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004999 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $166.00 or 0.00829879 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00020901 BTC.

PointPay Profile

PointPay launched on May 22nd, 2019. PointPay’s total supply is 858,598,093 coins and its circulating supply is 452,298,093 coins. The official website for PointPay is pointpay.io. PointPay’s official Twitter account is @PointPay1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PointPay Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PointPay is a Estonia-regulated fintech company that has been operating since 2018. PointPay was elected the best blockchain start-up of 2019 at Blockchain Life, the largest blockchain conference in Eastern Europe. PointPay has developed 4 fully operational products with friendly UI.PointPay Token will be released based on the Ethereum platform and fully comply with the ERC20 standard. This will ensure the security of the transactions, compatibility with third-party services, and will provide seamless and easy integration.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PointPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PointPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PointPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

