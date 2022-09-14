Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Trading Down 3.7%

Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) dropped 3.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.42 and last traded at $3.43. Approximately 26,116 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 194,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.56.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Polar Power in a report on Monday, August 8th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Polar Power Trading Down 3.5 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 4.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.12.
Institutional Trading of Polar Power
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POLA. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Polar Power by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 304,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 76,739 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Polar Power by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 94,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 21,633 shares during the last quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Polar Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Polar Power by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 5,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.11% of the company’s stock.
About Polar Power
Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.
Featured Articles
