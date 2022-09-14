Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAMPF) Short Interest Update

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAMPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,000 shares, an increase of 57.4% from the August 15th total of 43,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 170.0 days.

Polaris Renewable Energy Price Performance

Shares of Polaris Renewable Energy stock traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $15.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204. Polaris Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of $11.63 and a twelve month high of $17.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.85.

Get Polaris Renewable Energy alerts:

About Polaris Renewable Energy

(Get Rating)

Read More

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company operates a 72 MW net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and three run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru with approximately 5 MW net, 8 MW net, and 20 MW net capacity.

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.