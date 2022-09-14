Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAMPF) Short Interest Update

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAMPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,000 shares, an increase of 57.4% from the August 15th total of 43,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 170.0 days.
Polaris Renewable Energy Price Performance
Shares of Polaris Renewable Energy stock traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $15.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204. Polaris Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of $11.63 and a twelve month high of $17.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.85.
About Polaris Renewable Energy
