Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 36.7% from the August 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Principal Quality ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PSET traded down $2.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.97. The company had a trading volume of 355 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,441. Principal Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $45.55 and a 52 week high of $60.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.35 and its 200 day moving average is $51.25.

Principal Quality ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Principal Quality ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,210,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,906,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Principal Quality ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 91,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Principal Quality ETF by 443.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy CG LLC raised its stake in Principal Quality ETF by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 81,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 14,287 shares during the period.

