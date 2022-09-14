Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 36.7% from the August 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Shares of NASDAQ PSET traded down $2.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.97. The company had a trading volume of 355 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,441. Principal Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $45.55 and a 52 week high of $60.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.35 and its 200 day moving average is $51.25.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Principal Quality ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.
