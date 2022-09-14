Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Profire Energy Trading Down 1.8 %
PFIE stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.74 million, a PE ratio of 55.03 and a beta of 0.83. Profire Energy has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $1.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.28.
Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 million. Profire Energy had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 2.50%. As a group, analysts forecast that Profire Energy will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. It also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.
