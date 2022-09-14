PROOF Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:PACI) Short Interest Down 52.9% in August

PROOF Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:PACI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 52.9% from the August 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of PROOF Acquisition Corp I

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PROOF Acquisition Corp I stock. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PROOF Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:PACI – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of PROOF Acquisition Corp I worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 56.17% of the company’s stock.

PROOF Acquisition Corp I Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PACI traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.94. The stock had a trading volume of 6,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,498. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.91. PROOF Acquisition Corp I has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $10.05.

PROOF Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

PROOF Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. PROOF Acquisition Corp I was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Reston, Virginia.

