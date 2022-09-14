Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG) Short Interest Down 49.5% in August

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 349,500 shares, a drop of 49.5% from the August 15th total of 691,700 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 24,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $491,000. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:PSAG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.82. 7,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,018. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.79. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

