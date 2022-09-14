ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.13.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ProPetro from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ProPetro from $15.50 to $16.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ProPetro to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of ProPetro to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get ProPetro alerts:

ProPetro Trading Down 6.1 %

PUMP opened at $8.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $910.92 million, a PE ratio of -18.98 and a beta of 2.45. ProPetro has a 1-year low of $7.08 and a 1-year high of $16.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at ProPetro

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.55). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a positive return on equity of 2.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ProPetro will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $326,016.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,899 shares in the company, valued at $672,200.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProPetro

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PUMP. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in ProPetro by 3.1% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 31,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 7.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 25.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 0.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 172,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 13.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProPetro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.