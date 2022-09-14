ProShares Short Real Estate (NYSEARCA:REK) Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of ProShares Short Real Estate (NYSEARCA:REK – Get Rating) were up 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.07 and last traded at $18.90. Approximately 114,881 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 95% from the average daily volume of 58,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.69.

ProShares Short Real Estate Stock Up 1.1 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.10.

Get ProShares Short Real Estate alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Short Real Estate

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short Real Estate during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Real Estate by 493.1% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,857 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Real Estate by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 17,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short Real Estate during the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short Real Estate in the 2nd quarter worth $363,000.

ProShares Short Real Estate Company Profile

ProShares Short Real Estate (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include those that invest directly or indirectly through development, management or ownership of shopping malls, apartment buildings and housing developments; and real estate investment trusts (REITs) that invest in apartments, office and retail properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.