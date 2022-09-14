Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Trading Up 1.6%

Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY – Get Rating) was up 1.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.78 and last traded at $16.67. Approximately 36,665 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 57,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Prysmian from €40.00 ($40.82) to €41.00 ($41.84) in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Prysmian Stock Down 5.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.56.

Prysmian Company Profile

Prysmian S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cables and systems, and related accessories for the energy and telecommunications industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Projects, Energy, and Telecom. The Projects segment designs, produces, and installs high and extra high voltage cables for electricity transmission from power plants, and within transmission and primary distribution grids; high voltage cabling systems for terrestrial and submarine applications; submarine cable solutions for power transmission and distribution; data transmission cables; and umbilical cables, hoses, and electrical, optical, and signalling components for oil well management, as well as offers services for terrestrial and submarine interconnections between various countries and between offshore wind farms and the mainland, which is used for generation and distribution of electricity.

See Also

