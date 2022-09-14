Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. decreased its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSA. abrdn plc raised its position in Public Storage by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 250,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,834,000 after acquiring an additional 9,666 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $385,000. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on PSA. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Public Storage from $410.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI set a $348.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Storage

Public Storage Stock Down 0.2 %

In other news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total value of $18,235,606.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 175,449 shares in the company, valued at $61,959,814.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Public Storage news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total transaction of $70,702.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,915,595. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total transaction of $18,235,606.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 175,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 52,670 shares of company stock worth $18,599,374 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

PSA traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $327.16. 4,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,077. The company has a market cap of $57.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Public Storage has a one year low of $292.32 and a one year high of $421.76.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.14%.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Further Reading

