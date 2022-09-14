Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ PULM opened at $4.43 on Friday. Pulmatrix has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $20.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.59 and its 200 day moving average is $5.23.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 million. Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 542.41% and a negative return on equity of 42.29%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pulmatrix will post -6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in Pulmatrix during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Pulmatrix by 7.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pulmatrix during the second quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in Pulmatrix during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 44.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

