PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR) Trading 3.3% Higher

Shares of PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR – Get Rating) traded up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.60 and last traded at $1.55. 76,027 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 117,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $253.56 million, a P/E ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PyroGenesis Canada by 17.4% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 134,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 19,869 shares during the period. McAdam LLC bought a new position in PyroGenesis Canada during the first quarter valued at $53,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PyroGenesis Canada by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 6,992 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of PyroGenesis Canada by 11.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 203,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of PyroGenesis Canada by 28.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 103,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 22,899 shares in the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PyroGenesis Canada Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes plasma processes and systems in Canada and internationally. It offers DROSRITE, a process for enhancing metal recovery from dross without any hazardous by-products, targeting primarily the aluminum and zinc industries; PUREVAP, a process to produce high purity metallurgical and solar grade silicon from quartz; and PUREVAP Nano Silicon Reactor, which is designed to transform silicon into spherical silicon powders and silicon nanowires for use in lithium-ion batteries.

