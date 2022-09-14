Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for YASKAWA Electric Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:YASKY)

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for YASKAWA Electric in a report issued on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.64. The consensus estimate for YASKAWA Electric’s current full-year earnings is $3.18 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for YASKAWA Electric’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.99 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.27 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.65 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.09 EPS.

YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 8th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $962.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.00 million. YASKAWA Electric had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 13.86%.

YASKAWA Electric stock opened at $63.62 on Wednesday. YASKAWA Electric has a fifty-two week low of $58.55 and a fifty-two week high of $111.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.86.

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, specific purpose AC drives, AC Drive for systems, regenerative energy saving units, and PM motors for use in household appliances, such as air conditioners and refrigerators; social infrastructures comprising elevators, escalators, trains, cranes, fans, and pumps; and factories that manufacture printing machinery, textile machinery, rubber machinery, and other materials.

