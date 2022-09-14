Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Cut by Telsey Advisory Group

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)’s current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)’s FY2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 150 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 140 to SEK 145 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 145 to SEK 125 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, DNB Markets lowered shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.67.

HNNMY opened at $2.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day moving average is $2.55. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $4.18.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

