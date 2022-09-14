Quantum Private Wealth LLC Cuts Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 901 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up about 1.0% of Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,946,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,385,000 after buying an additional 1,206,106 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,275,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,804,000 after buying an additional 923,925 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 4,497,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,550,000 after buying an additional 103,043 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,157,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,316,000 after purchasing an additional 100,070 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,030,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,652,000 after purchasing an additional 444,541 shares during the period.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.57. The company had a trading volume of 8,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,365,958. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $17.18 and a 52 week high of $20.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.11.

