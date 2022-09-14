Quantum Private Wealth LLC Has $178,000 Stock Position in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC owned 0.23% of Airgain worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AIRG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Airgain by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Airgain by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Airgain by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Airgain in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Airgain by 128.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 16,377 shares during the period. 62.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AIRG shares. StockNews.com raised Airgain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet cut Airgain from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

In other Airgain news, Director James K. Sims bought 4,000 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.76 per share, for a total transaction of $31,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 319,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,478,691.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

AIRG stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.57. 18,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,113. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.49. The company has a market cap of $77.23 million, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 0.98. Airgain, Inc. has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $13.45.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.26 million. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 17.66% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Airgain, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, vertical markets, chipset vendors, service providers, value-added resellers and software developers worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

