Quantum Private Wealth LLC Has $237,000 Stake in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bumble were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Bumble by 0.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Bumble by 2.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Bumble by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Bumble by 3.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Bumble by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period.

Get Bumble alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMBL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Bumble from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Bumble from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Bumble from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Bumble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Bumble from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Bumble Stock Down 0.7 %

BMBL traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.29. 17,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,764,112. Bumble Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.41 and a 1-year high of $60.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -636.59 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Bumble had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $220.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bumble Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bumble

(Get Rating)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.