Quantum Private Wealth LLC Has $479,000 Stock Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Toro in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 44.1% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toro in the first quarter worth about $55,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 47.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Toro from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Toro Stock Up 0.5 %

TTC traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.80. 8,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,031. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The Toro Company has a one year low of $71.86 and a one year high of $106.31.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Toro had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Toro

In other news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,600 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total value of $961,758.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,859.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Amy E. Dahl sold 2,600 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $233,506.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,985.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,600 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total transaction of $961,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,859.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,870 shares of company stock valued at $1,323,320. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Toro

(Get Rating)

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

