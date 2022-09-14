Quantum Private Wealth LLC Has $910,000 Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,896,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at $14,896,224.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,518 shares of company stock valued at $15,378,613. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,126,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,731,031. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.02. The firm has a market cap of $125.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.97. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.60 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.80.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.