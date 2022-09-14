Quantum Private Wealth LLC Invests $220,000 in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,644,693.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,594,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,644,693.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,518 shares of company stock valued at $5,626,858 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of LHX stock traded up $5.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $231.39. 15,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,233,738. The stock has a market cap of $44.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $232.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.34. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.71 and a 52-week high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 46.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.91.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Articles

