Quantum Private Wealth LLC Sells 3,788 Shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,788 shares during the quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Telos were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Telos in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Telos by 6.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Telos by 8.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Telos by 175.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 4,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Telos by 49.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TLS traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.67. 6,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,611. The company has a market capitalization of $792.02 million, a P/E ratio of -20.87 and a beta of 1.22. Telos Co. has a 12-month low of $6.54 and a 12-month high of $33.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

A number of analysts have commented on TLS shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Telos from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Northland Securities set a $11.00 price target on Telos in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Telos from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Telos currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

