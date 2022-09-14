Quantum Private Wealth LLC Trims Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC cut its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,654 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Trex by 35.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Trex by 34.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 222,090 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,509,000 after acquiring an additional 57,070 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Trex by 74.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 121,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,941,000 after acquiring an additional 51,983 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Trex during the first quarter valued at $1,174,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Trex by 48.7% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trex Stock Down 1.2 %

TREX traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $46.51. 27,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,294,683. Trex Company, Inc. has a one year low of $44.49 and a one year high of $140.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.03. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. Trex had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The company had revenue of $386.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Trex from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Trex from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Trex from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.11.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

