Quilter Plc Acquires 30,609 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Quilter Plc increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 213,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,609 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $20,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EMR. American National Bank grew its position in Emerson Electric by 13.5% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 27,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 39,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of EMR opened at $82.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $100.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.04.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric to $99.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.