Quilter Plc Has $3.31 Million Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Quilter Plc lessened its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 180.4% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 42,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after buying an additional 27,507 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at $548,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at $772,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $3,843,706.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,815.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $4,198,814.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,024,873.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $3,843,706.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,815.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,146 shares of company stock valued at $10,049,640 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 3.2 %

CL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.57.

Shares of CL stock opened at $75.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.34 and its 200-day moving average is $78.12. The stock has a market cap of $62.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.48. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $72.20 and a 52-week high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 315.10%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.39%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.