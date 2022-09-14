Quilter Plc Has $41.73 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Quilter Plc lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,388 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,056 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for 1.1% of Quilter Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Netflix were worth $41,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $2,612,150,000. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at $1,164,962,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 526,574.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,107,380 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,163,993,000 after buying an additional 3,106,790 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 85.7% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,005,530 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,875,021,000 after buying an additional 2,310,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,605,636,000 after buying an additional 2,179,427 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Netflix to $196.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on Netflix from $280.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Netflix from $234.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $265.00 to $186.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Netflix from $245.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.74.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $218.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $220.42 and a 200-day moving average of $246.40. The company has a market capitalization of $97.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.34.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

