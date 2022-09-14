Quilter Plc Increases Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Quilter Plc grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 706,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Quilter Plc owned 0.18% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $10,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 64.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 56.1% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 5,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PHYS opened at $13.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.44. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $13.15 and a twelve month high of $16.19.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

