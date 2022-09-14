Quilter Plc Increases Stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Quilter Plc increased its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $7,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in AptarGroup in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AptarGroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 129.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in AptarGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

Shares of ATR opened at $104.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.93. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.63. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.03 and a 12-month high of $135.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. The company had revenue of $844.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.18 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.94%. AptarGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 44.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total value of $560,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,183.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AptarGroup news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total value of $560,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,183.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.63, for a total value of $5,531,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,589,660.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ATR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on AptarGroup from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AptarGroup from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on AptarGroup to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

AptarGroup Profile

(Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Featured Articles

