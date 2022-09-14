Quilter Plc Purchases 10,273 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Quilter Plc raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 216,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,273 shares during the period. Rockwell Automation makes up about 1.7% of Quilter Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $60,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3,233.3% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 419.0% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 79.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ROK opened at $247.61 on Wednesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $354.99. The company has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.33. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ROK shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $219.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $277.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.29.

In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $303,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

