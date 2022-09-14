Quilter Plc Purchases 12,967 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Quilter Plc raised its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,967 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $26,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Marriott International by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its position in Marriott International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 17,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total transaction of $2,220,715.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,972.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Stock Down 3.6 %

Marriott International stock opened at $157.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $195.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.66 and its 200 day moving average is $161.34. The company has a market capitalization of $51.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.61.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 120.01%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Marriott International to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.15.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Stories

