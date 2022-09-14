Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) Short Interest Update

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300,000 shares, a growth of 85.4% from the August 15th total of 1,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Quotient news, Director Zubeen Shroff bought 4,666,666 shares of Quotient stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.30 per share, with a total value of $1,399,999.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,995,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,722. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 5,018,140 shares of company stock worth $1,475,354 in the last three months. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Quotient

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QTNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Quotient by 9,156.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,491,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 3,453,439 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Quotient by 4,136.3% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929,184 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Quotient by 24.2% during the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 9,117,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,154 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Quotient during the second quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Quotient by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 863,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 338,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of QTNT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,162,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,067. Quotient has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.53.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quotient will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on QTNT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Quotient in a report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Quotient from $9.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen cut their price objective on Quotient from $9.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Quotient from $9.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.25.

About Quotient

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.

