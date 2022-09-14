Radio Caca (RACA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $399.53 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Over the last week, Radio Caca has traded 33.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Radio Caca coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $399.53 million and approximately $33.75 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005040 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 71.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000590 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00030219 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000133 BTC.

About Radio Caca

RACA is a coin. It was first traded on May 9th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 268,146,724,396 coins and its circulating supply is 306,887,160,390 coins. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT.

Radio Caca Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

