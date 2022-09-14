Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Shares Gap Up to $31.47

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.47, but opened at $32.42. Range Resources shares last traded at $33.04, with a volume of 7,181 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RRC shares. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Range Resources from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Range Resources from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.24.

Range Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.21 and a 200 day moving average of $30.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Range Resources Increases Dividend

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.91 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 56.92% and a net margin of 16.40%. Range Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 181.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Range Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Range Resources news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $50,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,936.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $173,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,754.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $50,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,685 shares in the company, valued at $335,936.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Range Resources

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 11.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,468,710 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,001,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Range Resources by 223.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,093,208 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $108,642,000 after buying an additional 4,209,030 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Range Resources by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,034,433 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $122,566,000 after buying an additional 66,188 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Range Resources by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,689,713 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $91,320,000 after buying an additional 367,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Range Resources by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,614,627 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $109,813,000 after purchasing an additional 551,841 shares during the period. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Range Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Further Reading

